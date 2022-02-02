Gov’t Holds E-levy Town Hall Meeting In Sekondi

Government will today hold another major town hall meeting on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy also known as E-levy at Sekondi Youth Centre in the Western Region.

The event will feature the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah; Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, and Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi and deputy Energy Minister.

There will also be members from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.

The forum forms part of a series of engagements the government has planned with the aim of explaining the importance of the E-levy as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy.

According to the government, the feedback will inform it on the implementation of the levy.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

The Ministry of Information is organising the forum and it will be live on various television networks in the country as well as the Ministry’s social media pages.

By Vincent Kubi