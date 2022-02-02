Barcelona Confirm Aubamenyang Signing

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Gabon striker signed a deal late on Monday evening, although it was officially announced on Tuesday.

Aubameyang, who scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, did not played for the Gunners following a disciplinary breach in December.

Barcelona feared the move was dead at one point on transfer deadline day despite Aubameyang being in Spain.

