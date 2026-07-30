MTN Donates GH¢30,000 To Ga Traditional Council

Jemima Kotei-Walsh handing over the dummy cheque to the traditional council

MTN Ghana, has donated GH¢30,000 in cash and assorted items to the Ga Traditional Council to support this year’s Homowo Festival celebrations.

The donation was presented ahead of the annual festival by Jemima Kotei-Walsh, Chief Customer Experience Officer, MTN Ghana, on behalf of management.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Kotei-Walsh said, “We believe in supporting communities and celebrating festivals as part of what we do. As we prepare for this year’s Homowo Festival, it is an honour to wish the people of the Ga State successful celebrations.”

She explained that festivals like Homowo promote unity, peaceful coexistence and heritage. “Communities that remain united and peaceful create the right environment for progress. There is strength in unity, and it is through peaceful communities that development can thrive,” she added.

Ms. Kotei-Walsh disclosed that the GH¢30,000 donation also marks MTN Ghana’s 30 years of operations in the country, symbolising appreciation for the support received from Ghanaians over the years. Beyond culture, she noted MTN continues to invest in education, healthcare, digital inclusion and economic empowerment.

She highlighted the company’s commitment to financial inclusion, saying, “We believe financial inclusion empowers businesses to grow. When people are financially empowered, communities prosper and national development is accelerated.”

MTN also announced plans to intensify customer engagement during community events as well as raise awareness on fraud prevention.

Receiving the donation, Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, Nae Wulomo, on behalf of the Ga Traditional Council, commended MTN for the gesture and urged other corporate organisations to support traditional institutions.

He invited MTN to participate actively in the Homowo Festival and expressed hope that the support would become an annual tradition. The Homowo Festival, celebrated by the Ga people, commemorates their victory over famine and remains one of Ghana’s most significant cultural events, promoting unity and community spirit.