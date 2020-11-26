MTN Hitmaker Season 9 Finals On Saturday

THE GRAND FINALE of the award-winning reality show, MTN Hitmaker Season 9 organised by MTN, will take place on Saturday, November 28, in Accra.

On the night, the remaining four contestants, Achiaa, Gabi Nova, Adepa and Kobby, will battle it out for the MTN Hitmaker title, the cash prize, among others.

The answer to the question of who would win the ultimate of GH¢120,000.00 recording deal is anyone’s guess as the four remaining contestants appear ready to settle the issue with a battle of vocal dexterity and wits.

The grand finale of the music reality show, which is under the theme: “Unlock your flow”, promises lots of excitement with high expectations from judges and fans who cannot wait to experience the talents of the four contestants.

The show started with 12 contestants but only one out of the remaining four finalists would win the ultimate of GH¢120,000.00 recording deal.

The stakes are high at this stage in the competition because each of the four contestants is determined to win the ultimate prize.

They will all have the opportunity to sing their hearts at the final event with the hope of impressing the seasoned judges and television viewers to vote for them.

Patrons are encouraged to come out in their numbers tonight to support their favourite contestants and also vote to keep their favourites in the competition.

By George Clifford Owusu