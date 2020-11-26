How To Avoid Ballot Rejection

The ELECTORAL COMMISSION (EC) has educated the electorate on the proper ways of voting.

According to the EC, on their Facebook page, ballots would be rejected if they are ticked or written on. Voters should rather thumbprint in the space accompanying candidates of their choice.

Ballots will also be rejected if the thumbprints cover more than one space.

To be rejected also, the EC pointed out, are ballots whose spaces are not thumbprinted.

Immediately after stamping, fold the paper vertically (from left to right) and fold horizontally again (from top to bottom) after which voters should gently put their ballots in the transparent boxes.

The commission therefore urged registered voters to be mindful of how to correctly vote and handle a ballot paper on Election Day to ensure that every vote counts.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema