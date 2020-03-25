‘My Tenure Yardstick For Development At Madina’

Alhaji Boniface Saddique

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has declared that he wants his tenure to serve as a development module for his successors to follow.

The Madina Constituency, one of the fastest growing municipalities in the country, he observed, under his tenure had witnessed the construction of eight storm drains to avert the perennial flooding in the constituency.

“I want my tenure as MP for Madina to be used as the yardstick for the people of Madina to judge their leaders after I am gone,” Alhaj Abu-ba-kar Saddique Boniface noted.

The people of Madina would soon use my work and that of the NPP as the measurement for judging the performance of all subsequent leaders in the country, the MP told a cross section of religious leaders at a breakfast meeting held in Madina.

He added that the construction of allay roads, water systems, bridges, fixing streetlight systems to boost security, donation of an ambulance, hospital beds, educational support for over 500 needy but brilliant students and job opportunities for some 500 teeming youth from the constituency were all there to show in three years.

A constituency which was held by the main opposition National Democratic Congress for the past 12 years had not seen any such developments, he added.

In the history of the constituency, I am the only accessible MP that had ever emerged in the constituency, he stressed.

“I am on a mission to change Madina and this has been the goal since I took the decision to serve the people of Madina,” he added.