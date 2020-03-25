Fast Today, Tomorrow Chief Imam To Muslims

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has entreated Muslims across the country to heed the President’s call for a national day of fasting and prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyao Shaibu, he pointed out that all Muslims across the various sects “entreated to support the presidential call. Additionally the National Chief Imam would like to entreat Muslims of all denominations to fast on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in line with the Sunna of the Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W.).

Continuing the chief imam pointed out that “it is important to note that the fasting to be embarked upon on those two days is intended to enhance our collective battle against the COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus.”

By A.R. Gomda