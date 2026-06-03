NACOC Seizes GH¢1.18m Suspected Cannabis In Volta Region

The exhibits

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized 2,372.38 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of GH¢1.18 million during a major anti-drug operation at Gbi-Wegbe near Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The operation, which was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2026, forms part of the Commission’s intensified efforts to combat the trafficking, storage and distribution of illicit narcotic substances across the country.

In a statement issued on June 1, 2026, NACOC disclosed that the seizure followed intelligence gathered on the activities of individuals suspected to be involved in the illegal drug trade within the area.

According to the Commission, intelligence officers traced the suspected activities to a farmhouse and warehouse facility at Gbi-Wegbe, believed to have been used as a storage and distribution centre for narcotic substances.

Acting on the information, NACOC operatives conducted a raid on the premises and recovered large quantities of a substance suspected to be cannabis. The total quantity seized was estimated at 2,372.38 kilogrammes, with a street value of approximately GH¢1,186,190.

The Commission described the operation as a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks and prevent illegal narcotics from reaching communities.

No arrests had been made at the time of the operation, however, NACOC indicated that investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend all persons connected to the suspected illegal activity.

“The operation forms part of NACOC’s sustained efforts to clamp down on the production, trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotic drugs across the country,” the statement noted.

The Commission further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and national security through intelligence-led operations, enforcement actions and collaboration with other security agencies and local communities.

NACOC urged the public to continue supporting the fight against illicit drugs by providing credible information that could assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and dismantling criminal networks involved in narcotics-related activities.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho