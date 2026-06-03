DopeNation Grateful To Ghana DJs Over ‘Kakalika’ Hype

DopeNation

Pioneers of Ghanapiano, DhopeNation, have eulogised Ghanaian disc jockeys (DJs) for effortlessly promoting the ‘Kakalika’ song during their playtime on air and at events.

In a post on Facebook, sighted by BEATWAVES, DopeNation wrote, “Big Respect to all DJs in Ghana. You play a major role in our Music and will always be that instrument of pushing our sound to the World. GHANAPIANO.”

The music duo are enjoying major success with their latest single, ‘Kakalika’, which has become one of the most talked-about songs this year.

The track, known for its catchy hook and danceable beat, has been racking up streams, TikTok trends, and heavy rotation across radio and clubs both in Ghana and abroad. Fans have embraced the song’s vibe, pushing it to chart positions and viral dance challenges online.

‘Kakalika’ marks another high point for DopeNation, who have built a reputation for crafting street-friendly hits that connect with a young audience. The song’s success further cements their place among Ghana’s new wave of hitmakers.

Industry watchers say the momentum around ‘Kakalika’ shows the duo’s growing influence, with more bookings, playlists, and international attention following the single’s breakout.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke