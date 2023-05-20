Nana, Bawumia Storm Kumawu

ALL ROADS in the Ashanti Region will lead to Kumawu on Sunday as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for a mammoth political rally.

Taking place just two days before the Kumawu by-election, the political programme would certainly attract a number of dignitaries to Kumawu on Sunday.

NPP bigwigs, who are expected to grace the occasion include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Also expected to attend the rally are ministers of state, Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of state institutions, NPP national and regional executives, and others.

The Kumawu by-election, slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, was made possible following the sudden demise of the late Philip Basoah, former Kumawu Member of Parliament (MP).

President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia would be addressing a sizable number of NPP members and sympathisers who would be attending the rally.

The two top dignitaries would surely take their time to thoroughly campaign for Ernest Yaw Anim, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Kumawu to the voters.

In a related development, top NPP members in the Ashanti Region and the national level have relocated to Kumawu in recent days to campaign for Ernest Yaw Anim.

Party chieftains such as Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP General Secretary and Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, NPP National Organiser, have relocated to Kumawu.

The two top politicians have been going on a house-to-house campaign for votes for the NPP parliamentary candidate to help him emerge as winner of the elections.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi