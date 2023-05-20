Speaker Tasks Parliament Staff

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has asked Parliamentary Service staff to uphold the essential values of honesty, integrity, and hard work that define the Parliamentary Service.

Speaking at a ceremony in Parliament to honor retiring service personnel for their remarkable contributions to the legislative process, Mr. Bagbin stated that staff employees needed to improve their knowledge and skill sets by participating in capacity-building programmes.

A total of 14 retiring employees of the Parliamentary Service were honoured for their exceptional dedication and contributions to the work of Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin commended the retiring staff for their work ethics and sacrifices, and pledged his unwavering support for initiatives in recognising the work and contributions of staff.

He emphasised the importance of continuous learning and professional development in order to ensure growth and effectiveness within the Parliamentary Service.

He encouraged the retiring officers to document their experiences so that they might be used to advise and motivate current staff, as well as to build a culture of excellence and continuity in the service.

Speaker Bagbin called upon the existing staff members to embrace their role as mentors, providing guidance and support to their successors.

“By sharing your wisdom and expertise, you will help uphold the principles of the service and ensure a smooth transition for future generations of parliamentary staff,” he said.

As symbols of appreciation for their essential efforts, retirees were honoured with certificates of service, citations of honour, and gifts.

By Ernest Kofi Adu