Nana Consoles Families Of Ethiopian Airliner Crash Victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conveyed his message of heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, following the sudden demise of 157 air passengers onboard an Ethiopian airliner.

The accident occurred on Sunday March 10, 2019 when the airline was flying from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya.

All passengers onboard reportedly died.

In his message, President Akufo-Addo stated that “Like all Ghanaians, I have been deeply saddened by Sunday’s news of the tragic loss of 157 lives, who perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, in Kenya.”

He continued, “On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased, and to you, Mr. Prime Minister, the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in these difficult times. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

According to a statement from Ethiopian Airlines, the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, lost contact with air traffic controllers, some six minutes after take-off, crashing near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital.

The statement did not say, immediately, the cause of the plane crash, but indicated that the plane was a new one, and had only been delivered to the airline in November.

The pilot, who had been working for the carrier since 2010, sent out a distress call shortly after take-off and was given clearance to return.

Ethiopian state media has stated that more than 30 nationalities were on board flight ET 302, including 32 Kenyans, 9 Ethiopians, 18 Canadians, 8 Chinese, 8 Americans, 8 Italians, 7 French, 7 British, 6 Egyptians, 5 Dutch, 4 Indians, 4 Slovaks, and 2 Spaniards.

BY Melvin Tarlue