Nana, Kufuor Storm Indece Day Celebration

Former Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor at the Jubilee House

Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were among the notable figures who graced the country’s 68th Independence Day celebration held at the forecourt of the Jubilee House in Accra.

The event, themed “Reflect, Review, and Reset,” was attended by key dignitaries, including Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Nii Teiku Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse. Former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania was the special guest of honour.

The presence of former Presidents Kufuor and Akufo-Addo, along with other high-profile attendees, added weight to the celebrations, symbolising continuity and unity in Ghana’s democratic and developmental journey.

The day was marked with a military parade and cultural performances by schoolchildren. Unlike previous years where the grand spectacle unfolded at the historic Black Star Square, this year’s celebration took place at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

According to President John Dramani Mahama, the venue change was to significantly cut costs, saving the nation 95% of the estimated GH¢20 million expense.

Ghana’s Independence Day commemorates the nation’s liberation from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence.

In his address, President John Dramani Mahama reflected on the triumphs and struggles that have defined the nation’s journey and laid out a comprehensive vision for the future.

He acknowledged the persistent concerns about Ghana’s reliance on imports, donor aid, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts.

While recognising these challenges as real, he cautioned against reducing them to mere rhetoric.

“This reminder is repeated so often that while undeniably real, it risks becoming a cliché,” President Mahama stated.

“Yet the entire efficacy of this reminder lies not in just repeating it, but in our willingness to take decisive actions – actions that will break the chain of dependency, not just the empty rhetoric of an Africa that is beyond aid, proclaiming self-reliance while marching straight back into the hands of donor agencies, begging, and bowling,” he added.

President Mahama also underscored the necessity of action beyond policy formulation to drive economic growth and national development.

“This is a defining moment, but policies alone, no matter how sound or well-intentioned, will not change our reality. Action will,” he emphasised. “As President, I am taking the necessary steps to create growth opportunities and enhance our economic independence.”

He urged young Ghanaians to seize available opportunities and contribute actively to building a self-sufficient nation.

By Ernest Kofi Adu