Nana Swears In 3 Supreme Court Judges

President Akufo-Addo this evening swore in three new judges to the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court.

They included Justices Henry Anthony Cofie, Yaw Asare Darko, and Richard Agyei Frimpong.

This was after administering the judicial oath, oaths of secrecy and allegiance.

He charged the three Justices to do everything within their powers and mandate to contribute to building a judiciary that will command the respect of the Ghanaian people.

That, he said is the surest way the judicial arm of government will earn the adoration of citizens, by making quality and informed decisions.

“To our new Supreme Court judges, Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong, it is extremely important for you to bear in mind that the growth of our nation demands that we have a judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of the delivery of justice as well as the comportment of its judges” was how he put it.

Aside that, he said, “Applications of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath that you have just taken, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will – and, therefore, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land or any person before you.”

“When a person falls foul of the law, society demands that the person be dealt with accordingly, and law-enforcement agencies, including the Supreme Court, must ensure that this is done”, he said.

That, he said is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law and thus stressed confidence that the three will uphold it and distinguish themselves in the work of the court.

Responding to the charge of the President, Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, on behalf of Justice Yaw Asare Darko, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong expressed appreciation for the honour done by the government and people of Ghana to serve them at the highest court of the land.

“We consider it our prime obligation to work towards confronting the challenges to help build the rule of law and the democratic culture we have set for ourselves as a people.

The oaths we have subscribed to today will keep serving as our guidepost through all the changing scenes of our lives in the apex court” Justice Henry Anthony Cofie said.

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the highest in the administration of justice in Ghana. The court is presided over by the Chief Justice; in his/her absence, the most senior of the justices of the Supreme Court as constituted presides.

Members of the judiciary who sit in the Supreme Court are called justices of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court consists of the Chief Justice and no fewer than nine justices.

It has exclusive original jurisdiction in all matters relating to the enforcement or interpretation of the 1992 constitution. It also has supervisory jurisdiction over all the courts in Ghana. It is located only at the Judicial Service headquarters in Accra.

Justices of the court

In all there are 12 Supreme Court justices, according to the most recent listing on the website of the Judicial Service of Ghana.

The newly sworn-in judges bring that number to 15.

The justices of the Supreme Court include Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo (Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, His Lordship Justice Gabriel Pwamang, and His Lordship Justice Professor Nii Ashie Kotey.

The other Justices are, Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu, Her Ladyship Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson, His Lordship Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, Her Ladyship Justice Professor Henrietta Joy Abena Nyarko Mensa-Bonsu, His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, Her Ladyship Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, and His Lordship Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent