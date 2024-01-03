OSP Gives Up On Businessman Attempted Bribery Of Majority Caucus

Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a report regarding its investigation into the alleged attempted bribery of members of the majority caucus in the Parliament of Ghana.

According to the report released by the OSP, the Members of Parliament (MPs) involved refused to cooperate with the investigations.

Based on the gathered intelligence and investigation of the activities of the identified suspect, whose name has been withheld – Mr. XXXXXX XXXX XXXXXXX, the OSP has concluded that the evidence is not sufficient to sustain criminal charges. As a result, the Special Prosecutor has directed the closure of the investigation pertaining to allegations that a prominent and wealthy businessman attempted to bribe a section of the majority caucus of Parliament.

The decision to not pursue criminal proceedings against the identified suspect is founded on the belief that such actions would serve no useful purpose at this time, as determined by the Special Prosecutor.

However, the report notes that the investigation may be reopened should further facts and circumstances dictate.

An important factor in the decision-making process was the requirement of the accuser’s input and testimony in the institution of criminal proceedings. The OSP highlights that the meeting in question occurred between the accuser, his undisclosed colleagues, and the suspect, and the events and details surrounding the meeting are known only to those present. Testimonies from the attendees are crucial for sustaining criminal charges, especially considering the apparent lack of recorded evidence of the meeting.

The report states that the OSP obtained intelligence indicating that a wealthy businessman did attempt to offer money to a section of the majority caucus of Parliament with the aim of influencing their demand for the resignation or removal of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.

However, it is observed that the monetary offer was rejected by the contacted Members of Parliament.

The OSP is strongly inclined to believe that Mr. XXXXXX XXXX XXXXXXX is the businessman who made the attempt to influence the demands involving Mr. Ofori-Atta.

The conclusion of the investigation by the OSP has shed light on the alleged bribery attempt within the Ghanaian Parliament.

Although the case has not resulted in criminal charges, it has raised important questions about the integrity and transparency of political processes.

As the report is made public, it remains to be seen how the implicated parties and the public will react to the findings.

The OSP’s decision to close the investigation underscores the challenges faced in pursuing such cases without the complete cooperation of those involved and the need for substantial evidence to support criminal charges.

By Vincent Kubi