Nana Visits Voter Registration Centres

President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid unannounced visits to some voter registration Centres in Accra.

The Centres visited on Thursday, July 2, 2020, include: Kanda Cluster of Schools Registration Centre in Ayawaso East; Abossey Okai Presby Registration Centre in Ablekuma Central; Ebenezer Funeral Parlour (1&2) Registration Centres in Weija-Gbawe; Teshie Aboma Presby Church Registration Centre in Ledzokuku; and the Super Service Registration Centre in Klottey Korle.

According to the President, the visits were aimed at helping him to observe, at firsthand, the ongoing voter registration exercise.

By Melvin Tarlue