Natty Borax Returns With ‘Okukuseku’

Natty Borax

Hiplife/reggae artiste, Natty Borax, has announced his presence in the music industry with a new song titled, ‘Okukuseku’.

The mid-tempo song has a powerful beat arrangement with good vocals.

According to Natty Borax, his new song has garnered positive feedback from the masses.

“My new song is ‘Okukuseku’. The feedback has been positive. Anytime we drop, it’s like fire; it’ll take time because it’s a conscious vibe,” he said.

The creativity in the song is commendable and it has the potential of becoming a hit in the Ghanaian music scene.

Natty Borax is now under the Moskitoe Entertainment Label, which is poised to push the artiste back to stardom and make him a global icon from Ghana.

The versatile musician revealed that he’s making his comeback, after almost a decade of absence from the music scene, under the banner of a new record label, Moskitoe Entertainment.

“I’m back and with a new label; Moskitoe Entertainment, It’s an acronym which stands for most kind to everyone. You can stream my music on all platforms,” he stated.

Born Nat Adjetey Larbi, Natty Borax has etched his name in Ghanaian music history through iconic tracks such as ‘Odo Nkoaa’, ‘Asie Ho’, and ‘Odo Be Wo Dea’ alongside Daddy Lumba, as well as ‘Ahuofe Hemaa’ with Deeba, among others.