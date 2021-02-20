NCC Launches ‘Dance Africa Dance Diaspora’ Competition

Janet Edna Nyame

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has launched the ‘Dance Africa Dance Diaspora’, a dancing competition to showcase the rich African culture to the world, in Accra.

The maiden edition of the project is in partnership with Africa Diaspora Association of United States of America (USA), Canada and Majestic Entertainment Group Africa America Foundation and will also unearth and develop the talents of the youth who love to play and dance as amateurs or even professionals.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of NCC, said the commissions’ major role in the competition was to spearhead a successful completion by coordinating all five participating African groups.

She said the two winning groups would be sent to the USA and Canada to compete for the championship position in 2022.

She said registration for the competition was online.

“The competition includes; solo dancers, duet or trio dancers, dancers in small groups of four to eleven and larger groups of eleven and above,” Ms. Nyame disclosed.

She said performances slated for the competition include; National folklore dance, Dance Afrobeat, Classical ballet, Street dance, Hip hop and Tap.

Madam Nyame said, “Culture was our wealth hence the need to process our culture and design programmes to create wealth and also provide employment for the youth.”

She encouraged the youth to partake in the competition to develop their dancing skills in any of the disciplines.

“I love to dance because dancing is even a form of exercise and I wish to encourage everyone to take a few dancing steps once in a while,” she said.

She urged the media to help in disseminating the information so that every child or youth in the country could hear and participate.

Mr. Seth Akpatsu, Coordinator for the Competition, said the purpose of the programme was to support the youth and children, who were interested in exhibiting the country’s culture through dance to show their skills and talents in a way they are comfortable with.

He said the competition sought to sell Africa and take its culture to the diaspora, adding that the programme would empower and also give the opportunity to people between the ages of four to thirty years to showcase their talents and potential.

Mr. Ato Nyankom, Diaspora Representative, said the innovation by NCC was a laudable one and was convinced it would produce its expected outcome. He said the African culture was characterised by beautiful dance and the competition would give the platform for the world to see.

He encouraged participants of the competition to put in their best.