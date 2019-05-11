NDC Chairman Shot Dead﻿





The Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region, Richard Bayiviala Polibong, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The deceased, according to reports, was returning from a funeral when the gunmen signaled the driver of his vehicle to stop.

They reportedly shot him in the head on Wednesday night near Sagu in the Wa Municipality.

Reports say the chairman and his driver were signaled to stop by four gunmen but the driver tried to speed off.

The gunmen shot the chairman in the head and injured the driver in the process.

The body of deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Upper West Regional Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The driver is currently receiving treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

Suspected Robbery

Meanwhile, police in the Upper West Region have attributed the murder of the late Bayiviala Polibong to a suspected robbery attack.

Speaking to the media, the Upper West Regional Police PRO, Inspector Ohene Boateng, confirmed that four armed men tried to stop the vehicle on which the deceased was travelling but the driver ignored their instructions to stop.

According to him, “Swift investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrators.”

He debunked claims that the incident might be politically motivated, saying “for now nothing has come out.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the family of the deceased has called on the police to carry out thorough investigations into the killing of their relation.

A Daily Guide Report