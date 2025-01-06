NDC Fights NPP MPs Elect

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fiercely contesting the election of three New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament-elect, citing legal and procedural irregularities.

At the center of the controversy are Patrick Yaw Boamah, Charles Forson, and Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, who were declared winners of the Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South constituencies, respectively.

The NDC’s objection stems from the Electoral Commission’s (EC) re-collation of results, which was ordered by the High Court.

According to Justice Srem Sai, a member of the NDC’s legal team, the process was marred by irregularities, and the legal dispute surrounding the validity of the collation has not been fully resolved.

The NDC has filed an appeal for a stay of execution against the court order, which has been formally served on the EC, placing the re-collation process under judicial review.

The controversy has its roots in the recent parliamentary elections, which saw the NPP and NDC engage in a heated battle for control of the legislature.

The EC’s decision to re-collate results in the three constituencies has been met with resistance from the NDC, which claims that the process was flawed.

Justice Srem Sai has argued that the swearing-in of the three NPP MPs-elect would constitute a constitutional violation.

“I do not see why someone will say the swearing-in will happen, and I don’t think we should continue to entertain that because it is unlawful,” he stated.

The NDC has vowed to take legal action to prevent the MPs from being sworn in, insisting that the matter must be resolved in court.

