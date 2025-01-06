Nurse Arrested For Breaking Bones Of New Babies

A shocking investigation has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old registered nurse, Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, who is accused of maliciously wounding and abusing newborn babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Virginia, USA.

The disturbing allegations have sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the hospital’s safety protocols and oversight.

According to authorities, Strotman was taken into custody early Friday morning and charged with malicious wounding and child abuse causing serious injury.

The investigation began after three newborns in the hospital’s NICU sustained “unexplainable fractures” in November and December 2024.

A similar series of incidents involving four babies had been reported in the summer of 2023.

The hospital’s response to the incidents has been criticized, with some arguing that more could have been done to prevent the abuse.

In a statement, the hospital acknowledged that it had discovered “unexplainable fractures” in three babies in late November and December 2024, similar to an incident involving four babies in the summer of 2023.

The hospital claimed to have taken immediate action, including closing the NICU to new admissions on Christmas Eve, increasing security, installing surveillance systems, and implementing new safety protocols.

However, the investigation has revealed a trail of abuse that suggests a more systemic problem.

Dominique Hackey, the father of one of the victims, expressed mixed emotions after learning of Strotman’s arrest.

His son, one of a pair of twins, suffered a tibia fracture in September 2023, which was later confirmed to be caused by physical abuse.

“Finally, we can get some answers as to who abused our son,” Hackey told Fox News Digital.

The police investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing hours of surveillance footage provided by the hospital.

Henrico County police have reopened previously closed cases and are working to determine the extent of Strotman’s involvement.

The hospital has also launched an internal investigation, and Strotman’s employment has been terminated.

BY Daniel Bampoe