8th Parliament To Be Dissolved Tonight, As 9th Parliament Takes Over

In a significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey, the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic will officially be dissolved today, January 6, 2025.

This marks the end of a legislative term that began on January 7, 2021, and sets the stage for the inauguration of the 9th Parliament.

The 2024 general election saw a significant shift in the number of seats held by the two major parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC secured a landslide victory, winning 183 seats out of 276, while the NPP secured 88 seats. Additionally, four independent candidates won seats in the parliament.

This election marked a significant change in the political landscape of Ghana, with the NDC gaining a strong majority in the parliament.

The NPP, which had previously held power, saw a significant decline in its number of seats.

The four independent candidates who won seats will likely play a crucial role in shaping the country’s politics in the coming years.

The dissolution ceremony will be conducted during a final sitting, presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

During this session, Members of Parliament will wrap up all outstanding legislative business and formally bid farewell to the chamber as their term draws to a close.

Following the dissolution, the newly-elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in at midnight, signaling the commencement of the 9th Parliament.

During the inaugural session, a critical task will be the election of a Speaker and two deputy Speakers.

BY Daniel Bampoe