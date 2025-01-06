Nigerian Artist, Bassey To Minister At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

In a significant honour, Nigerian gospel artist, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to minister at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

This prestigious event, held every four years before the swearing-in of a new administration, fo cuses on prayer and worship as spiritual support for the U.S. government and presidency.

Bassey, known for his powerful worship music and as the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, an online Christian worship movement, has gained global recognition for songs like “Imela,” “Onise Iyanu,” and “Olowogbogboro.”

His music, which spans genres such as jazz, hymns, and medleys, has made him one of Nigeria’s most celebrated gospel ministers.

In 2024, his contributions were further recognized when the Mayor of Albany, New York, declared October 6 as “Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day.”

The U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast will take place at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Presidential Ballroom, hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner.

The event features a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Dr. Alveda King and Pastor Mario Bramnick, ahead of the swearing-in of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Nathaniel Bassey announced the invitation on his Instagram page, sharing a poster of the event and writing: “Let’s raise a sound in America. See you on January 20, 2025″.

-BY Daniel Bampoe