I’ll Be More Than Before – Bagbin Pledges To Mahama

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has expressed his profound gratitude to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama for nominating him to serve a second term as Speaker of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Alban Bagbin’s nomination by Mahama follows consultations with the National Executives and the Parliamentary Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As he prepares to take on his new role, Bagbin has assured Mahama and the people of Ghana that he will uphold the values of justice, fairness, and respect for the rule of law.

He has also pledged to ensure that the Ninth Parliament operates with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Bagbin said: “I extend my profound gratitude to the President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for the honour and trust he has, in consultation with the National Executives and the Parliamentary Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), placed in me by the decision that I be nominated to be elected as the Speaker of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.”

Alban Bagbin further stated: “This is both a profound privilege and an onerous responsibility. A responsibility that I do not take lightly.”

He also said: “I am deeply humbled by His Excellency’s confidence in my ability to lead the august House as we begin a new chapter in our nation’s democratic journey.”

Alban Bagbin assured Mahama and the people of Ghana that: “Throughout my years of service to Parliament and the people of Ghana, I have always remained loyal to Ghana and committed to the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for the rule of law.”

He pledged: “As Speaker of the Ninth Parliament, I will continue to uphold these values and ensure that the Ninth Parliament operates with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability and inclusiveness.”

Alban Bagbin concluded by saying: “I would like to take this opportunity to assure the President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and the people of Ghana that I will, more than before, rededicate myself fully to the task ahead of the country, working to strengthen our democratic institutions and to ensure that Parliament remains an effective and responsive institution to the needs and hopes of the people.”

“Once again, I thank the President-Elect, the National Executives, and the NDC Parliamentary Leadership for the singular honour to have a second term as Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana,” Bagbin added.

BY Daniel Bampoe