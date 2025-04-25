George Darko Goes Home This Weekend

George Darko

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, George Darko, who died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Akropong, his hometown in the Eastern Region, will be buried this Saturday.

The death of George Darko represents a significant loss for Ghana’s music industry, leaving behind a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

The five-day funeral ceremony will begin with a lying in state on Thursday, April 24 at the Okuapehema’s palace at Akropong Akuapem followed by final funeral rites to be held from 10am to 4pm at old Salem Park at Akropong Akuapem on April 26.

The burial and funeral ceremonies are expected to attract a number of showbiz personalities, including musicians, the media and fans of the late musician.

Until his death, the late musician of Akoo Te Brofo fame was the Tufuhene of Akropong with the stool name, Nana Apem Darko I.

He was also guitarist, vocalist, composer and songwriter, who has been on the music scene since the late 1960s.

Renowned for his exceptional skills as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, George Darko’s contributions to the highlife genre have left an indelible mark on the music scene.

From timeless hits like Highlife Time, Akoo Te Brofo, Moni Palava, Odo Colour, Adikanfo and Soronko, to his electrifying performances at home and abroad, his music showcased the richness of Ghanaian culture and sound.

By George Clifford Owusu