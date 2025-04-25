Sidiku Buari Grateful To Music Stakeholders, Others

Sidiku Buari

Renowned Ghanaian musician and film producer, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has expressed gratitude to stakeholders in the music industry, friends and fans for attending his 85th birthday bash last Saturday.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, who attributes his success to hard work and God’s blessing and grace upon his life, said God has been faithful to him throughout his music career.

He disclosed that, he never expected to be celebrated by friends and loved ones, adding, “It’s a great surprise and it means a lot, which for any musician is a great privilege.”

“I am saying a big thanks to God because without His assistance, I don’t think I would have come this far. I thank all my friends and fans for supporting me throughout the years,” he added.

He also fondly remembered his colleagues, who he thanked profusely, for contributing in diverse ways to his successful music and film careers.

He was a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) from 1999 to 2007, as well as chairman of the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA), now Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

His administration, BEATWAVES gathered, was guided by principles of good governance, accountability and transparency, and playing an active role in building a vibrant music industry.

Also a former athlete, Alhaji Sidiku Buari won a silver medal for Ghana in the All African Games in Dakar, Senegal in 1963.

In the same year, he won gold and silver in the 4 x 400 and 400 metres in the West African Games held in Ibadan, Nigeria.

In 1965, he was among the quartet in the 4 x 400 metres relay who won the bronze medal for Ghana in the All African Games in Congo Brazzaville.

As one of the creative minds behind Charterhouse’s Ghana Music Awards, Alhaji Sidiku Buari worked hard to ensure that the awards scheme became attractive.

With over 52 awards to his credit, Sidiku served with distinction until the end of his term in 2008 as MUSIGA president.

He is one of the pioneers of movie production in Ghana, with over 16 films which include ‘Jealousy’, ‘Meba’, ‘Who Is To Blame?’, ‘Man Woman’, among others to his credit.

His outstanding performance in movie production, some years ago, attracted Deutsche Welle (DW) of Germany to sponsor him to travel to most of the African countries to share his experience in movie production with his colleagues.

By George Clifford Owusu