Team Ghana Through To Semis In CAF African Schools Football Championship

Ghana’s Under-15 boys’ and girls’ teams made convincing starts to the CAF African Schools Football Championship by winning all three of their opening matches at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The boys’ team secured a 2-0 victory over Uganda on Wednesday, followed by a 1-0 win over South Africa in their second game yesterday, and another convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria in the third game to qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

The girls’ team on the other hand kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday. They then recorded a 2-0 victory over Benin in the Second game on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The girls also put up impressive performance to thrash a not-too-convincing Malawian side to win the game 3-0 to also qualify for the semi-final.

Both the Boys’ and Girls’ teams progressed from to the next stage of the competition without conceding a goal in the tournament so far.

The Boys’ team finished the group stage with three wins, scoring six goals and keeping an impressive clean sheet. The Girls’ team also cruised through the group stage scoring six goals, conceding none and finishing top of the group with nine points.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak