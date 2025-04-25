‘Ghana Needs Solution Creators To Solve Unemployment’

Delali Ofori

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chiron Health Consult, William Delali Ofori, has encouraged students at BlueCrest College to work hard and strive to become innovators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and job creators.

Addressing over 300 students at the 29th Matriculation ceremony, William Delali believes that by doing so, they can help address the pressing issue of youth unemployment in the country, stressing that, “You are here not just to study, but to be stretched, shaped, and sharpened.”

He added, “We need you to do more than graduate. We need you to invent, create, disrupt, and inspire. Ghana doesn’t need more job seekers — we need solution creators, system builders, and status quo challengers.”

Mr Delali Ofori noted that education is no longer about memorizing information, “It’s about learning how to solve problems, how to think critically, and how to connect ideas across different domains. The classroom should be your thinking lab, your test ground, and your start-up garage.”

Speaking on innovation, AI, and entrepreneurship, he urged aspiring IT professionals and cybersecurity experts not just to learn how the system works, but to dream of how to make it better.

“You’ve earned your place at BlueCrest. This institution has become a hub of forward-thinking education in Ghana, with offerings across Cybersecurity, IT, Banking and Finance, Fashion Design, Human Resource Management, and more,” he added.

The matriculation ceremony witnessed over 300 students being matriculated across various programs — Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Banking and Finance, Fashion Design, and Human Resource Management.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke