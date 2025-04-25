GAF Denies Attack On Army Chief In Bawku

Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu

he Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has refuted social media claims that the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, was attacked during his recent visit to Bawku in the Upper East Region.

In a statement dated Thursday, April 25, 2025, GAF described viral videos circulating online as “false” and urged the public to disregard them. The GAF confirmed that the Chief of Army Staff’s visit to Bawku on Wednesday, April 23, was part of a scheduled operational tour and was peaceful.

“The COAS’s operational visit to Bawku on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, was successful with no negative incidents reported,” it said.

GAF also claimed that investigations are underway to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the misleading videos.

“Efforts are currently underway to track the originators of the videos in question to face appropriate legal action,” the statement added.

They also took the opportunity to issue a stern warning to bloggers, media outlets, and content creators to verify information before publication.

“GAF once again wishes to caution bloggers, content creators, and the media at large to be diligent in their reporting on GAF operations, particularly in Bawku,” the release emphasised.

The GAF cautioned the public that disseminating false information could further destabilize the already tenuous security situation in Bawku. The GAF urged all stakeholders to work together to restore peace, emphasising the need for collective efforts to bring normalcy to the area.

“GAF urges all stakeholders to join efforts in bringing normalcy to Bawku and its surroundings,” it said.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong