‘Transition To Chip-Embedded Passports Ghanaian-Led’

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

At the rollout of Ghana’s chip-embedded passport last Wednesday, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said, “I am particularly delighted that the transition to chip-embedded passports has been led by Ghanaians.”

He added that “it is refreshing to highlight that the commercial aspects of our reforms were all carried out through competitive procurement processes in strict compliance with Ghana’s procurement laws and in the ultimate interest of transparency and value for money.”

Two local partners won the bid, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

The minister served notice that any unscrupulous conduct, including the phenomenon of “goro boys” would not be tolerated. “That era has come to an end. The so-called quota has not been factored into the design of this new system,” he added.

After several months of the engagements with private partners, the chip-embedded passport was launched by the previous government on December 2, 2024 but could not be rolled out, he said.

“We have worked closely with international and local partners as well as experts to ensure that our passport meets the highest standards of security and authenticity,” he continued.

This, he said, “aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, specifically ICAO Document 9303, which provides guidelines for implementing Machine-Readable Travel Documents (MRTDS) and ePassports.

This modernisation effort, according to him, “is designed to enhance border security, reduce identity fraud, and streamline international travel for Ghanaians.”

He announced the integration of “our online passport application, payment, and appointment booking system to allow citizens to initiate their applications from anywhere, so that there will be no congestion at Passport Offices.”

The system, he said, “is now linked to the National Identification Authority (NIA), so all personal information of applicants is transferred directly from the NIA system to the Passport Office system to ensure seamless verification of applicant’s Ghana Card Number and biometric details.”

“We will from today, April 23, 2025 elevate our nationwide sensitisation campaign to educate the public on the features, application processes and benefits of the new chip-embedded passport,” the minister said.

“A 24-hour passport service with door-to-door delivery will be commencing on April 28, 2025, to ensure greater convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Applicants can now have their passports delivered securely to their doorstep,” he announced, adding that “applicants must provide accurate addresses and contact details to facilitate seamless delivery.”

He paid tribute to his immediate past predecessors, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, “for their tireless efforts and dedication, which have been invaluable in bringing this project to fruition.”