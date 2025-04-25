Article Wan Drops New Song

Article Wan

Ghanaian music sensation, Article Wan, has officially announced that his latest single of the year titled ‘CUNQUIZE’ will be released today.

In this masterpiece which featured Kweku Flick and Great Adamz, a rising Nigerian UK-based star, Article Wan shows his talent in his chosen field with his singing skills.

The song, which is yet to be available on all digital streaming platforms, is expected to captivate listeners with its message and irresistible beats.

Article Wan expects the song to be another timeless hit in his collection of authentic tunes that fans and music lovers will enjoy.

His smooth vocals style is expected to complement the energy of the song perfectly, bringing an international vibe to the sound.

Article Wan has collaborated with artistes including Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Fameye, Stay Jay, and Lil Win among others.

He is credited with ‘Notin I Get’, ‘That Thing’, ‘Atanfo Besu’, ‘Bokor’ and a host of others.

He has performed on a number of platforms including Ghana Music Awards UK in 2019 after earning a nomination for Best Collaboration with the song ‘That Thing’ featuring Patapaa.

In 2018, he won Best Choreography Video with his song ‘Kululu’ in the 3rd TV Music Video Awards.

He was the Music Icon of the Year at the 2017 Teen Achievers Awards.