Late Kumawood Actor C Confion To Be Buried on January 11

Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at the Sepe Buokrom Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, starting at 9:00 AM.

This follows his passing on December 6, 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

C Confion, a beloved Kumawood actor and comedian, was well-known for his role in Dr. Likee’s skit group.

His talent and humour endeared him to many, making him a cherished figure in the entertainment industry.

The family invites all friends, fans, and sympathizers to join in celebrating his life and legacy and asks for prayers during this difficult time.

By Francis Addo