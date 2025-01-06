21 Heads Of State To Grace Mahama’s Inauguration

The Ministry of Information has announced that preparations for the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama are underway, with a significant number of Heads of States and foreign dignitaries confirming their attendance.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The statement said a total of 21 Heads of States from Africa and beyond, 3 Vice Presidents, 4 Ministers, and 24 envoys are expected to attend the ceremony, demonstrating the international community’s overwhelming support and solidarity with Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe