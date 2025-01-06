Accra Roads Closed For Mahama’s Inauguration

The city of Accra is buzzing with activity as preparations are underway for the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, scheduled for Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

As part of the security measures, some roads in Accra will be closed temporarily to ensure a smooth and secure ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Information, a significant number of Heads of state and foreign dignitaries have confirmed their attendance at the presidential inauguration ceremony.

The numbers include 21 heads of state from Africa and beyond, three vice presidents,four Ministers, and 24 envoys.

This overwhelming support from the international community is a testament to Ghana’s strong diplomatic ties.

To facilitate the coverage of the inauguration ceremony, press accreditation is ready for pick up at the office of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

All journalists, photographers, and videographers who wish to cover the event are required to pick up their accreditation today, January 6, 2025.

The production of the inauguration ceremony will be centralized to ensure a high-quality and seamless broadcast experience.

Feed will be supplied to various television channels, and media organizations requiring clean feed must have a minimum of 4mbps internet.

To ensure a secure and smooth ceremony, some roads in Accra will be closed temporarily.

The affected areas include:

– *Parliament House*: Osu TIL to Parliament House, AU Roundabout, and any access road to the Parliament area from EC to the middle of the Parliament House.

– *Independence Square*: 28th February Road from CEPS Headquarters to Castle Road Junction, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light on Lokko Street, and Castle Road from AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

– *Traffic Diversion*: Traffic from 28th February Road emanating from La, Labone, and Osu towards the Central Business District (CBD) will be diverted unto Salem Avenue Traffic light at Castle Traffic Light to link up with Oxford Street.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic directives from security personnel.

The temporary road closure is necessary to facilitate the safe passage of dignitaries and the general public attending the inauguration ceremony. The roads will be closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on January 7, 2025.

BY Daniel Bampoe