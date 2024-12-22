NDC Weeps Over Mini-Budget

Cassiel Ato Forson

In a scathing press statement, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed its disappointment and outrage over the government’s failure to present expenditure in advance of appropriation, as required by Article 180 of the Constitution.

This development has sparked concerns about the government’s preparedness for a smooth transition of power, with the NDC set to assume office on January 7, 2025.

According to the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, the outgoing President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has failed to act in good faith by not presenting a proposal for expenditures to cater for the first quarter of 2025.

This, Ato Forson argues, is a clear breach of constitutional provisions essential for ensuring a smooth transition.

The NDC Minority Caucus has assured Ghanaians that they will act swiftly to address the situation once they assume office.

“Even though there will be no Minister of Finance on January 7, 2025, the Vice President can present to this House the expenditure in advance of Appropriation anytime after swearing-in on the 7th, and Parliament will be properly constituted to expedite approval of the same,” Ato Forson stated.

The failure to present the mini-budget has raised concerns about the possibility of a government shutdown, with Parliament adjourning without deliberating on the crucial 2025 mini-budget.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, failed to appear in Parliament for five consecutive days to present the motion, stalling parliamentary proceedings.

The NDC Caucus has cautioned the outgoing government that they will be responsible for all unmet commitments and obligations of the state from January 1 to January 7, 2025.

BY Daniel Bampoe