NDC Will Sack All Workers Employed Under Akufo-Addo- Mosquito

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to reverse all last-minute promotions and appointments made by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC, the party will terminate all appointments and promotions found to be illegal.

Speaking at a victory rally in Sunyani on December 20, Asiedu Nketiah alleged that the NPP government had issued around 10,000 appointment letters and promoted several government officials in the past week alone.

He questioned the motive behind these last-minute decisions, suggesting that the outgoing government was attempting to cover up its tracks.

Asiedu Nketiah specifically mentioned the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, National Health Insurance Authority, and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority as institutions where the NDC had gathered evidence of suspicious appointments and promotions.

He claimed that some appointment letters had been backdated to conceal the government’s “illegal activities.”

This move is not unprecedented, as former President John Mahama had previously stated that he would sack employees of the Ghana Cocoa Board recruited under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Additionally, the Minority in Parliament had accused the Akufo-Addo government of sacking workers recruited under the previous NDC government.

The NDC’s decision to reverse the appointments and promotions has sparked concerns about the potential impact on the country’s bureaucracy.

However, Asiedu Nketiah emphasized that the party would take action against any government official found to have played a role in the “fake” recruitments and promotions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe