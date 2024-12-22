Akufo-Addo Exits With Hope

Outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that history will vindicate his presidency, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and democratic accountability.

This sentiment was shared during his emotional speech at the last carols night with the staff of the Jubilee House on December 21, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo reflected on his role as Ghana’s leader for eight years, highlighting his dedication to serving the country and having its best interest at heart.

He noted that although the full impact of his efforts may not be immediately recognized, he believes that future generations will come to appreciate his contributions.

The outgoing president also commended the December 7 elections as a testament to Ghana’s democratic accountability.

President Akufo-Addo dismissed allegations of electoral manipulation as baseless, stating that such claims have proven to be unfounded.

Akufo-Addo’s presidency has been marked by significant achievements, including his government’s efforts to promote a nationalistic “Ghana beyond aid” agenda.

His administration has implemented various policies aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy and reducing unemployment.

Despite facing criticism for the country’s economic challenges, including inflation rates of up to 40% in 2022 and 2023, Akufo-Addo remains confident that his government’s efforts will be appreciated by future generations.

However, as Akufo-Addo prepares to hand over power to President-elect John Mahama, he leaves behind a legacy of resilience and dedication to public service.

Despite the challenges faced during his tenure, Akufo-Addo remains optimistic that history will render a positive verdict on his presidency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe