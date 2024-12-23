Decoding Ancestors, Defying Empires 

Reflecting on history at the iconic steps of King Prempeh I’s home in Les Mamelles, Seychelles—where the exiled Asante king spent 24 years, embodying resilience and shaping a legacy that endures.

In late 2017, I was living in London when a powerful wave of emotion began to overwhelm me. Tears and anger surfaced unexpectedly every time Nana Yaa Asantewaa’s name entered my thoughts or conversations. Strangely, her name was recurring often, as if the universe was urging me to pay attention. It felt as though her spirit was calling to me, tugging at my consciousness and demanding my focus. Confused and seeking clarity, I reached out to a trusted spiritual elder. Their advice was simple but profound: “Learn about Nana Yaa Asantewaa.”

Driven by this directive, I immersed myself in her story, beginning with the War of the Golden Stool—a defining moment that cemented her place in history. As I delved deeper into Nana Yaa Asantewaa’s defiance, I uncovered the intertwined story of King Prempeh I, the Asantehene exiled to Seychelles by the British. This discovery sparked a profound yearning to visit Seychelles, not merely to learn but to confront and understand the emotions her story evoked within me.

Rediscovering Ghanaian History

Before embarking on this journey, I faced a hard truth: my knowledge of Ghanaian history was woefully inadequate. Having spent most of my childhood in England, I was never taught about Nana Yaa Asantewaa, King Prempeh I, or the Asante Kingdom in school. Even during my years at Ghana International School, these powerful narratives—rich with lessons of courage, resilience, and identity—were absent from my education. How could such stories, brimming with potential to inspire young minds, remain so overlooked?

Arrival in Seychelles

Accompanied by my best friend, I finally arrived in Seychelles. We landed in Mahé with a sense of anticipation and reverence. With no detailed itinerary, I booked us into the Savoy Hotel—a sentimental choice, as the name reminded me of my late father, UK Hackman, who often took us to the Savoy in London for family dinners.

As our taxi wound its way to Beau Vallon beach, our driver, Travis, gestured toward a hill on our left. “You see up dere?” he said in his melodic Creole rhythm. “Dat’s where King Prempeh lived when he was exiled in Seychelles.” A shiver ran through me. In that moment, it felt as though the ancestors were acknowledging my presence, encouraging me to embrace my purpose for being there.

Building a Connection

After that first visit, I returned to Seychelles just three weeks later, intent on finding an apartment and immersing myself in its rich history and culture. Over time, I became deeply involved in Seychelles’ creative community. In 2018, I participated in *Fon Lanmal* and became a founding designer of Seychelles Fashion Week. Through these engagements, I discovered profound cultural bridges between Seychelles and Ghana.

Honoring a Legacy

Fast forward to November 2024, The King in Exile exhibition, organized by the National Institute of Culture in Seychelles in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate of Seychelles in Ghana, was initially envisioned as a two-week showcase at the National Library. For the first time, archival photographs and documents—never before displayed together—unfolded the full story of King Prempeh I, from his early life and exile to the War of the Golden Stool, his triumphant return, and lasting legacy. Its overwhelming success has transformed it into a three-month cultural landmark, offering an unparalleled tribute to the life and impact of the Ashanti king.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan in a ceremony that underscored the profound significance of this historic moment. Their presence highlighted the mutual respect and shared cultural values between the two nations, making the exhibition a powerful example of cultural diplomacy and a testament to the enduring bond between Ghana and Seychelles.

My participation in this exhibition has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences of my life. This event was more than a project—it was a mission to honor the legacy of King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa. These historical figures are not just symbols of Ashanti heritage; they embody courage, dignity, and resilience. Curating their stories felt deeply personal, as if I were weaving a bridge between the past and present, connecting the rich histories of Ghana and Seychelles.

King Prempeh I’s journey into exile is a story of unparalleled sacrifice, resilience, and strategic brilliance. At just 28 years old, in 1896, he made the extraordinary decision to surrender himself to British forces. This was no act of submission but one of immense courage and foresight. By giving himself up, he prevented the British from annihilating his people in their quest to subjugate the Asante Kingdom. Most importantly, he protected the **Sika Dwa Kofi**, or Golden Stool, the sacred symbol of Asante sovereignty and unity. The stool, believed to house the soul of the Asante nation, remained untouched, a testament to Prempeh’s sacrifice and his refusal to allow colonial forces to desecrate his people’s heritage.

During his 24 years of exile in Seychelles, King Prempeh I continued to demonstrate his remarkable strength and adaptability. Understanding that diplomacy would be essential in securing his freedom and preserving the future of the Asante Kingdom, he immersed himself in learning English, the language of his captors. This was not merely an act of linguistic acquisition but a strategic move to negotiate effectively with the British and advocate for his people’s autonomy.

As part of these negotiations, Prempeh accepted baptism by the Anglican Church, taking the name Edward Prempeh. This gesture was both pragmatic and symbolic, demonstrating his ability to adapt to new religious influences while remaining steadfast in his cultural and spiritual beliefs. His actions reflected an extraordinary capacity to balance diplomacy with cultural preservation, showing that the coexistence of Christianity, Asante spirituality, and cultural identity was not only possible but a powerful statement of unity and resilience.

Even in exile, King Prempeh I was deeply revered, not only by his own people but also by other exiled leaders in Seychelles. His wisdom, dignity, and unwavering commitment to his heritage earned him respect and admiration, making him a symbol of resilience and hope. Despite his circumstances, he nurtured the Asante cultural and spiritual identity, ensuring that the essence of his kingdom remained intact.

When King Prempeh I finally returned to Ghana after 24 years in exile, he embodied the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation. Rather than succumbing to bitterness over his captivity, he focused on rebuilding the Asante Kingdom and fostering unity among his people. His willingness to forgive his captors and prioritize healing was an act of immense strength and vision, underscoring his legacy as a leader who placed the welfare of his people above all else.

King Prempeh I’s life is a profound testament to sacrifice, resilience, and the power of cultural identity. From safeguarding the Golden Stool to negotiating his freedom through diplomacy and spiritual adaptability, he demonstrated that strength is not only in resistance but also in the ability to bridge worlds without losing oneself. His story remains an enduring inspiration, highlighting the power of unity, forgiveness, and the preservation of heritage in the face of adversity.

King Prempeh I’s legacy finds its living embodiment in Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who carries forward the sacred duty of protecting the Golden Stool, weaving Asante traditions with modern aspirations, and showing the world that culture, spirituality, and progress are not just compatible but profoundly intertwined.

There exists only one known photograph of Nana Yaa Asantewaa. In it, she is bare-chested, her head shaven, her cloth modestly tied around her waist. It’s an image meant to strip her of dignity, an all-too-familiar tactic of colonial powers seeking to discredit their opponents. Much like the public humiliation of Muammar Gaddafi in recent times, the British sought to portray Nana Yaa Asantewaa as weak and insignificant.

But if you look closely, this so-called “frail old lady” is anything but. Here was a woman who rallied an army of 5,000 warriors and declared: “If you, the men of Asante, will not go forward, then we the women will. I shall call upon my fellow women. We will fight. We will fight till the last of us falls in the battlefield.”

Her words were not just rhetoric; they were a call to arms. Under her leadership, the Asante resisted British colonial forces with intelligence, strategy, and unparalleled courage. While the British deployed firearms and reinforcements from Nigeria, her army relied on guerrilla tactics, decoys, and an intimate knowledge of the terrain. The Golden Stool, the sacred symbol of Asante sovereignty, was hidden so well that it eluded the British entirely.

Had Nana Yaa Asantewaa and her people failed, the Golden Stool would have been shipped to England, its sanctity desecrated. Instead, they ensured it remained in Asante hands, preserving the spiritual and cultural foundation of their people.

Together, King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa embody a vital truth: anger can consume, but forgiveness liberates. They remind us that true leadership transcends personal pain, focusing instead on the greater good.

A Journey Beyond History

Standing before The King in Exile exhibition, surrounded by the stories of these remarkable leaders brought to life through photography, textiles, and history, one becomes filled with immense pride. It serves as a powerful reminder that their sacrifices weren’t just for their time—they were for us, a testament to the enduring power of resilience and vision.

The spirit calling me to Seychelles was, I now realize, the spirit of forgiveness itself. It was a reminder that true greatness lies in turning suffering into strength. Nana Yaa Asantewaa and King Prempeh I teach us that the path to greatness demands we transform wounds into wisdom and heartbreak into purpose.

This is not merely resilience—it is the alchemy of the soul. It is the ability to rise above pain and create legacies that inspire generations to come.

Experience the Legacy: The King in Exile

Take a moment to honor the courage and resilience of Nana Yaa Asantewaa and King Prempeh I—leaders whose stories inspire us to stand against injustice and lead with unshakable purpose. Their journeys remind us of the power of words, actions, and enduring strength.

Now, in Seychelles, a land as breathtaking as it is storied, discover the resilience of those exiled here, whose sacrifices echo through time. The ancestors are always watching, urging us to listen, learn, and live boldly.

Due to overwhelming demand, The King in Exile exhibition has been extended until the end of February 2025 at its new home in the National Museum. Though the setting is more intimate, the experience remains profound—immersing you in the journey of Asante leaders through vivid photography, textiles, and the art of storytelling.

Step into this powerful narrative, feel the pride of their sacrifices, and connect with a history that continues to shape our world. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to honor their legacy and reflect on what it means for us today.

Visit The King in Exile at the National Museum in Seychelles.

The journey awaits you

Araba Hackman, Ghanaian fashion designer, cultural advocate, and founder of Alabah and Zaida Mansa, has dressed global icons like Beyoncé and Serena Williams and Akon. She champions African heritage through her designs and initiatives like *The King in Exile* exhibition, bridging history and identity with modern expression.