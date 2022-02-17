New Osu Mantse Installed Ahead of Burial of Predecessor

After almost a year of the passing of the late Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Osu Stool Kingmakers, Osu Kinkanwe Dzaase and other Principal Elders of the area have successfully installed a successor.

The new Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV’s installation process which began months ago was climaxed over the weekend with an outdooring feast as custom demands.

The announcement was contained in a press release issued by the Osu Stool Secretary, Rev. Quartey Solomon Kwatei.

It stressed that “The Osu Stool Kingmakers, Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, the Owuo We Royal Family and all other Principal Actors in Osu is by this notice asking all and sundry to accord the new Osu Mantse the utmost courtesies and support as he represents the soul, aspirations and very existence of the Osu state and the people of Osu.”

The statement further indicated that the installation paves way for completion of the final funeral and burial rites of the late Osu Mantse, scheduled for Wednesday 23rd February to Sunday 27th February 2022.

Per his installation, the new Osu Mantse will preside over the ancestral journey of his predecessor, the statement added.

Installation Process

Ascension to the Osu stool rotates between two houses, “Dowuona We” and “Owuo We,”, hence the passing of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI in February 2021 moved the mantle of leadership from Dowuona We to the Owuo We.

As custom demands, the Kinkawe Dzaase (Osu Stool Kingmakers) wrote to the Owuo We last year to nominate a candidate for the necessary rites of installation to be done for a smooth transition of leadership in the Osu state.

After a series of exchanges of correspondence, a selection process was initiated by the Principal Elders and Elders of the Owuo We Royal family, headed by Edward Nortey Noi Owuo.

Although the family initially settled on two candidates, they had to finally settle on the civil engineer after he met all the necessary criteria, thus eligibility, educational background, leadership qualities, Knowledge on Chieftaincy, Vision, and Policies for Osu and Diplomacy among others.

The final candidate, Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo was presented to the Kingmakers for approval. Following this, the installation process commenced. This was climaxed over the weekend; from Thursday, February 10 to Saturday 13, 2022 with a successful capture rite, confinement rite, ritual bath (at Osu Beach), and an outdooring feast at the Owuo We Royal Family, Osu-Amantra; the next in line for succession.

Having crossed this milestone, the Osu state is ready to give the late Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI a befitting burial as he joins the ancestors.

Known in private life as Mr. Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo, the New Osu Mantse is a product of Mfantsipim School and KAAF University College an affiliate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a great-grandson of the 17th Osu Mantse, Nii Noi Owuo II.

Vision for Osu

After swearing the oath of allegiance as led by the Kingmakers, Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, the new Mantse pledged to unite Osu into a future of progress and opportunities

Nii Osu promised to prioritize education and youth development.

He said, “I am here to serve you (Osu People) not you to serve me.” He then appealed to the Dzaase, all sub-stools and elders to support him to meet the development aspirations of the people.

The 44-year-old Osu Mantse is married to Princess Cynthia Naa Yaa Opokua O. A. Owuo, a native of Akwamufie and blessed with three daughters. He is currently a Deputy Technician Engineer (Civil) with the Ghana Highways Authority.

From Fred Duodu (k.duodu@yahoo.com)