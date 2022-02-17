Man Remanded for Killing 4-Year-Old in Motor Accident

DSP Efia Tenge

The Kpando Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody 23-year-old auto mechanic, Kingsley Kornudze who is alleged to have killed a 4-year-old girl at Kudzra near Kpando in a motor accident.

The incident happened last Thursday, February 10, 2022, at about 5:30 pm when the girl was crossing the road.

The accused is said to have absconded leaving the seriously injured girl to her fate.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital Kpando.

The body was deposited at the same Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Police then mounted a manhunt for the accused and announcements were made on various platforms to help apprehend him.

The mother of the accused and the Assemblyman for Kudzra accompanied the accused to the Kpando Police station after the publication of the incident.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Kingsley Kornudze was put before the Kpando Circuit Court on a provisional charge of dangerous cycling and negligently causing harm.

The case has been adjourned to Wednesday February 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Police Command has advised parents to handle their children with care and not leave them under the care of other minors who may be incapable of adequately guaranteeing their safety when the need arises.

From Fred Duodu, Kpando (k.duodu@yahoo.com)