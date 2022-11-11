Niiplants Car Rental Adjudged Best Car Rental Service Provider Of Year

Theo Ayitey-Adjin (right) receiving the award

ONE OF the leading car rental companies in Ghana, Niiplants Car Rental, has been adjudged the Best Car Rental Service provider of the Year by the Ghana National Tourism Awards held in Accra recently.

Niiplants Car Rental, a customer-centric organisation, won the award over other competitors in the industry.

A citation presented to Niiplants Car Rentals noted that “Your car rental was registered with a fleet of cross-country vehicles and has provided safe and comfortable transportation for commuters in and outside the capital since its inception. Your disciplined and smart drivers make commuting enjoyable and less tedious.”

Commenting on the award, CEO of Niiplants, Theo Ayitey-Adjin, expressed gratitude to God. He thanked his clients for their continuous business and loyalty which has contributed greatly to the recognition of Niiplants.

“I also want to acknowledge all our drivers, the mainstay of our company, for their dedication to duty and professionalism which has helped us maintain the best safety and security records in almost two decades of our existence.”

“This award will spur the entire Niiplants team on to deliver even more excellent services to our clients and to help grow the tourism and other business sectors in Ghana and West Africa at large,” he added.