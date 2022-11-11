Access Bank Gets 3 New Board Directors

Jacob Kwame Kholi , Bayuo Warisa, Prof. Elikem Kuenyehia

ACCESS BANK (Ghana) Plc has announced the appointment of three (3) new Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board; Bayuo Warisa, Jacob Kwame Kholi and Prof. Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia.

Their appointment took effect on 16th August, 2022 and brings to ten the number of members on the board.

Each of these new members brings with them a unique perspective and unyielding drive to ensure the bank remains profitable and impactful.

“The directors and I are proud to welcome these three incredible leaders as new colleagues on the Access Bank Board,” said Ama Bawuah, Access Bank’s Board Chair. “These individuals will add tremendous value to the organization with their in-depth expertise from across the legal, audit, risk and entrepreneurship disciplines.”

Mr. Warisa is a diligent, analytical, multi-professional with expertise in handling multi-disciplinary tasks with over thirty-eight years’ work experience. He started his career at the Bank of Ghana rising through various positions including Deputy Head, Policy and Licensing Office and President of the Banking Supervision Department. He is currently a member of the Audit and Finance Committee, and Board Operation and Licensing Committee for Gaming Commission of Ghana. He is also a member of the Audit and Finance and Human Resource Committees of Exceed Life Assurance.

Mr. Kholi is a Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of T5 Ghana Advisers Limited, a Securities and Exchange Commission licensed investment adviser. He has in-depth knowledge of business risk in growth cycles and macro trends and has proven records of adding value to the growth of businesses.

He is currently the Board Chairman of T5 Ghana Advisors Limited, Quality Insurance Company Limited and a Board member of Mainstream Reinsurance Limited.

Prof. Kuenyehia is a Corporate Lawyer, Entrepreneur and Business Advisor, focused on Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Africa with over 15 years’ experience in advising international companies in respect of investments in Africa.

Commenting on the appointment of the new directors, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji, said it was a privilege to have such high caliber of professionals coming on board to complement the existing team of Board Members to achieve the Bank’s vision.

“I feel honoured to have people with such wealth of experience across audit, credit risk, entrepreneurship, and investment advisory on our board. Their addition complements the skills and competences of the existing board, and we are confident they will bring to bear their valuable experience to help us attain our goal”, Olumide said.