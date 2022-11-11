GIADEC Introduces New GBC Shareholders To Ahwiaso, Sefwi Bekwai Chiefs

GIADEC and GBC management with the traditional leaders

THE GHANA Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has introduced OPCL, the new majority shareholder of Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC), to the chiefs and people of Ahwiaso and Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North region.

OPCL, a wholly owned Ghanaian company, in March this year, acquired the 80 per cent shares in GBC, previously held by Chinese mining giant, Bosai Minerals Group Limited, with the 20% held by the Government of Ghana (GoG).

This follows Bosai’s decision to pull out of operations and exit the country. GoG’s interest in GBC is held by GIADEC.

At a courtesy call, first on Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the Western-North Regional House of Chiefs and the Sefwi Ahwiaso Traditional Council, at his palace in Sefwi Ahwiaso, the traditional leader, commended GIADEC for ensuring a seamless transition from the old to the new managers of GBC, which has led to the continuance of work without any break.

He was particularly thankful to the CEO of GIADEC, Michael Ansah, for ensuring that there were no job losses during the transitional phase as that was a major concern especially, for the local workers.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II commended OPCL for taking up the management of GBC and urged them to ‘turn a new leaf’ in the operations of the company. According to him, the communities have not enjoyed any meaningful benefits especially during the administration of Bosai Minerals Group Limited and thus expects OPCL to do things differently.

He made an appeal to OPCL and GIADEC to offer employment opportunities to the teeming youth in the area and keep the traditional council updated on major developments.

The delegation’s next stop was at the Palace of the President of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council, Oyeadeyie Basape Kwadwo Armah II, for a formal introduction of OPCL as the new majority shareholder in GBC. The team was welcomed by the Acting President of the Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Afful, who reiterated the need for OPCL not to neglect the community but see it as a key stakeholder.

He pledged his support and that of his people to the operations of GBC under the new management of OPCL adding that the success of GBC will bring massive developments to the communities.

Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Michael Ansah, expressed his gratitude to the traditional leaders for their continuous support to the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) vision and assured them that he remains committed to the overriding goal of value addition.

He noted that GIADEC was working with the Government of Ghana and its new partner, OPCL, to stabilise the existing operations at Awaso. The new outlook for GBC, in the short to medium term, according to Mr. Ansah, was to ramp up production from 1 million tonnes per annum to 2 million per annum.

Touching on the role of OPCL in executing Project 1, one of four projects under the IAI, Mr. Ansah emphasised that GIADEC was currently assessing the capacity of OPCL to execute Project 1 which involved the expansion of the existing Awaso mine and building of a refinery.

On his part, Executive Chairman of OPCL, Ofori Poku, was grateful to the traditional leaders for their endorsement and show of support.