No Covid-19 Related Deaths In Schools – GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has dismissed claims of Coronavirus related deaths in schools in Ghana.

According to GHS, no one has died in schools in Ghana as a result of Coronavirus.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of GHS, revealed this to the media at the Information Ministry on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

He said so far only one case of Coronavirus from a school has been managed in a Hospital.

He stated that the rest of the cases were asymptomatic.

At least over 143 students and staff have tested positive for Coronavirus in four regions, the GHS reported.

By Melvin Tarlue