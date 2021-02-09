No Covid-19 Related Deaths In Schools – GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has dismissed claims of Coronavirus related deaths in schools in Ghana.
According to GHS, no one has died in schools in Ghana as a result of Coronavirus.
Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of GHS, revealed this to the media at the Information Ministry on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
He said so far only one case of Coronavirus from a school has been managed in a Hospital.
He stated that the rest of the cases were asymptomatic.
At least over 143 students and staff have tested positive for Coronavirus in four regions, the GHS reported.
By Melvin Tarlue