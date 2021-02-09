Eno Barony’s ‘Force Them To Play Nonsense’ Hits 1 Million Streams On YouTube

Eno Barony

Female rapper and songwriter, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known in showbiz as Eno Barony, has recorded 1million streams on YouTube for her hit song ‘Force Them To Play Nonsense’.

The song features former Sarkcess Music signee Strongman and actress cum musician sister Deborah.

Eno Barony took to her Instagram page to thank her followers, fans and fellow musicians who have supported her music career from the onset.

She wrote, “‘Force Them To Play Nonsense’ hits a million views on YouTube. Thanx (thanks) @sisterdeborah and @strongmanburner. Best collaboration of the year 2020. Thanx to dir @rakil_ghana.”

Eno Barony has officially released her latest album titled ‘Ladies First’ which features some celebrated female artistes such as Efya, Becca, Wendy Shay, AK Songstress, Dedebah, G Queen, Erza Tamaa, and Queen Bars.

Some of the songs on the album include, ‘God is A Woman’, ‘What’s Up’, ‘Enough is Enough’, ‘My Dear’, ‘Yentie Obiaa’, ‘Missing You’, ‘Had I known’, ‘Br3br3’, ‘Aseda’, and ‘Running’, among others.

All the songs on the album are available on the various digital stores for fans to download.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke