Norsaac Graduates 30 Youth Artisans In Tamale

The graduands with officials of Norsaac in Tamale

Norsaac, an organisation dedicated to championing an improved quality of life for empowered women, youth, and marginalised groups, with support from Tools for Self Alliance, has successfully graduated thirty (30) youth artisans in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

This follows the completion of intensive training for a dedicated group of 30 young individuals in tailoring, tile laying, and construction.

These youth artisans underwent upgraded skills training in their respective crafts and upon finishing the programme, they received toolkits, grants, and mentorship to enhance their businesses and increase their incomes.

Madam Hafsatu Sey Sumani, Head of Programme Policy and Influencing at Norsaac, noted that the project aligns with Norsaac’s vision to support young people with artisanal skills who require upgraded training, technical assistance, and financial support to generate meaningful incomes from their existing skills.

She expressed optimism that the project would empower the youth, particularly young women, to engage in productive activities that create livelihoods for themselves and enable them to train other women in their communities.

“I believe that if the beneficiaries also train young people from their communities, it will help reduce the Kayayei issue in the region, especially among girls aged 10-15 years,” Madam Sumani stated.

She assured that Norsaac remains committed to supporting young people with skills development to help them become impactful leaders in society.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale