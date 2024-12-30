NPP Conveys Emergency Meeting On January 2

Stephen Ntim

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on January 2, 2025, in Accra.

This gathering comes on the heels of the party’s devastating defeat in the December 7 general elections, which has relegated the NPP to a parliamentary minority after eight years in power.

*Rebuilding and Restructuring*

The NEC meeting will tackle several critical issues, including the selection of the minority leadership for the 9th Parliament.

This decision is seen as a litmus test for the party’s ability to project strength and unity in its new opposition role. Prominent party figures, such as Joseph Osei Owusu, have thrown their weight behind Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current majority leader, to lead the minority front.

However, the choice is expected to spark heated debates within the NEC, as other factions may push for alternative candidates to reflect the party’s evolving dynamics.

Others are also pushing for Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, outgoing Minister of Works and Housing.

The meeting will also delve into the reasons behind the NPP’s electoral defeat, including campaign missteps, governance performance, and grassroots dissatisfaction.

*A Time for Reflection and Action*

The party’s leadership will be tasked with proposing actionable solutions to address these issues and ensure a stronger connection with its support base.

Reorganising party structures is another priority on the NEC’s agenda, with discussions focusing on revitalising local branches and fostering unity among party members.

The meeting is expected to emphasise strategies for holding the incoming administration accountable while preparing for a future political comeback.

-BY Daniel Bampoe