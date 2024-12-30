‘Prioritise Projects’ Completion, Lasting Peace In Bawku’

Alhaji Mohammed Mashood

A former Upper East Regional executive member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Patron of the Pusiga Women’s Wing of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Mashood has called on the in-coming government to prioritise the return of peace to the Bawku Municipality.

According to Alhaji Mohammed Mashood, the Bawku Municipality is losing its ranking in many sectors of the economy, especially among trading communities, hence the need to ensure that sustainable measures are put in place to return peace to the area, and to ensure that life and commerce return to normal.

“It will not be right if Bawku is not returned to its former state. Bawku is known for its booming businesses and international trading with traders from neighbouring Burkina-Faso and Togo. Today, development has stalled and business is not booming. The in-coming government has to prioritise the return and sustainability of peace here, to create jobs and to generate revenue for nation building.”

Alhaji Mohammed Mashood, who spoke in an exclusive interview, charged all Members of Parliament (MP) elected to represent the six constituencies across the Bawku Traditional Area to form a bloc that will lobby for the completion of the Bawku-Pulmako Road, Tamli Dam, and the irrigation facilities around it, and other development projects for the area.

“With this kind of endorsement given to the NDC across the Bawku Traditional Area, the MPs and all other functionaries that will be appointed for roles, have a divine duty to ensure that they put all other interests aside and lobby for job creation opportunities, construction of developmental infrastructures and above all lobby and push every button to ensure that the Bawku Traditional Area gets the region it has been calling for.”

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bawku