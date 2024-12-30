Bishop Fianu Launches Jubilee Year

Bishop Fianu in a symbolic opening the Holy Door

Catholic Bishop of the Ho Diocese and Vice President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference, Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu S.V.D., has officially launched the Jubilee Year 2025, marking a moment of renewal, mercy, and solidarity within the church.

In a solemn celebration at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Ho Bankoe, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, the Bishop symbolically opened the Holy Door to the cathedral, where the faithful gathered to reflect on the theme of hope and its transformative power in Christian life. This was guided by Pope Francis’ proclamation that “Hope does not disappoint.”

The Jubilee Year, celebrated every 25 years by the universal church, serves as a sacred time for reflection, renewal, and solidarity.

The theme of the 2025 Jubilee, “Pilgrims of Hope,” calls Christians to embrace hope as a guiding light in their spiritual journey.

Delivering the homily, Bishop Fianu drew inspiration from the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. He highlighted the Gospel account of the twelve-year-old Jesus in the Temple (Luke 2:41-52). The narrative offers profound lessons on family life, responsibility, and the divine purpose inherent in every family.

Bishop Fianu noted that the story of Jesus in the Temple underscores the unity of the Holy Family. This serves as a model for Christian families. Despite Jesus’ divine origin and wisdom, which amazed the teachers of the law, He remained obedient to His earthly parents. This act of submission underscores the unity of the Holy Family.

He emphasised the sacred responsibility of parents as custodians of the children entrusted to them by God. Parents are called to protect their children, nurture their faith, and guide them toward a life rooted in the knowledge and service of God. Likewise, children are reminded of their duty to honor and obey their parents, as this is pleasing to the Lord and leads to blessings in life.

“As we reflect on the theme of the Jubilee Year, I invite all families to emulate the virtues of the Holy Family. Foster harmony, love, and mutual respect, and be witnesses to the values of Christian family life in the example of the Holy Family,” Bishop Fianu said.

The Bishop further stated that as the Diocese embarks on this Jubilee Year, it is a time to renew faith, strengthen family bonds, and deepen collective hope in Christ, the door of salvation. He called on all Christians to participate actively in the Jubilee celebrations, uniting in prayer, acts of mercy, and a renewed commitment to the Church’s mission of proclaiming Christ as “our hope” to the world.

During the Jubilee Year, Catholics are encouraged to meditate on God’s love, mercy, and kindness, extending these virtues to strangers, widows, orphans, the sick, and the oppressed. The year-long celebration will culminate with the closing of the Holy Door on January 6, 2026, symbolizing the Church’s mission to carry the fruits of this spiritual encounter into the world for the next 25 years.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho