WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the provisional results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for SHS candidates in Ghana.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued by the Council on December 30, 2024.

According to the statement, a total of 460,611 candidates, comprising 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1003 schools, sat for the examination.

This figure represents a 2.66% increase from the 2023 entry figure of 448,674.

Notably, 4,609 candidates (1.0%) were absent from the examination.

The performance statistics of the candidates in the four core subjects- English Language, Mathematics (Core), Integrated Science, and Social Studies- are as follows:

– *English Language*: 317,701 candidates (69.52%) obtained grades A1-C6, while 39,542 (8.65%), 25,294 (5.53%), and 26,872 (5.88%) obtained grades D7, E8, and F9, respectively.

– *Mathematics (Core)*: 305,132 candidates (66.86%) obtained grades A1-C6, with 24,656 (5.40%), 21,397 (4.69%), and 27,816 (6.10%) obtaining grades D7, E8, and F9, respectively.

– *Integrated Science*: 268,072 candidates (58.77%) obtained grades A1-C6, while 39,640 (8.69%), 29,506 (6.47%), and 32,489 (7.12%) obtained grades D7, E8, and F9, respectively.

– *Social Studies*: 326,253 candidates (71.53%) obtained grades A1-C6, with 41,174 (9.03%), 29,362 (6.44%), and 43,570 (9.55%) obtaining grades D7, E8, and F9, respectively.

A four-year performance trend analysis shows fluctuating results in English Language, Social Studies, and Integrated Science, while Mathematics records an upward trend.

In addition to the performance statistics, WAEC also addressed examination irregularities.

The Council canceled the subject results of 4,108 candidates for bringing foreign materials into the examination halls and the entire results of 483 candidates for possessing mobile phones during the examination.

Furthermore, the subject results of 781 candidates and the entire results of 209 candidates were withheld due to suspected offences.

However, candidates can access their results online through the WAEC website, and schools will receive login details to access their students’ results.

The Council cautioned candidates to beware of scammers who promise to upgrade results for a fee, emphasizing that WAEC results are secure and can be authenticated using the results verification system or the WAEC QR code.

